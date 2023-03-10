Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Price Target Cut to C$6.25

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HZNOF. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday.

Dexterra Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HZNOF remained flat at $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $6.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

