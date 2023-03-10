Dexterra Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DXT traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.28. 3,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,315. The company has a market capitalization of C$344.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of C$5.02 and a 1-year high of C$8.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

Further Reading

