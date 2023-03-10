Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Piper Sandler

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DVN. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $52.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.11. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $160,242,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,584 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.