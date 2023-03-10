Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,144 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,660,967. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.11.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

