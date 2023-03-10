Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.99

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €36.99 ($39.35) and traded as high as €41.82 ($44.49). Deutsche Post shares last traded at €41.58 ($44.23), with a volume of 1,573,805 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($49.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.50 ($33.51) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($64.89) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.03.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.