Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €210.00 Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €210.00 ($223.40) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($223.40) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank set a €209.00 ($222.34) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($239.36) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €182.00 ($193.62) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($206.38) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

FRA:HNR1 opened at €176.20 ($187.45) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €183.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €172.04. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($100.80) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($123.80).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

