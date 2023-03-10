Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Down to $11.91

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.91, but opened at $11.28. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 2,834,384 shares changing hands.
DB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.70) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.83) to €15.00 ($15.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.
