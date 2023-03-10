Dero Hits Market Capitalization of $52.04 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Dero has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $3.90 or 0.00019496 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $52.04 million and approximately $235,153.25 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,986.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00374065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016786 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00693964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00084493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.93 or 0.00545024 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004966 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,354,968 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

