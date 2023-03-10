DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak Sells 23,955 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) CEO John Dobak sold 23,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $97,257.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,010.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DermTech Stock Performance

DermTech stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.83. 300,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.16. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on DermTech from $16.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of DermTech

About DermTech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DermTech by 251.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 42.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech, Inc engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test.

