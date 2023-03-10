DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak Sells 23,955 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) CEO John Dobak sold 23,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $97,257.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 643,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,010.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
DermTech Stock Performance
DermTech stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.83. 300,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.16. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on DermTech from $16.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Institutional Trading of DermTech
About DermTech
DermTech, Inc engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test.
