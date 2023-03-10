DeltaFi Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14,749.50 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded down 13% against the dollar. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $14,749.50 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

