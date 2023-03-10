Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.99%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,054,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,499,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after buying an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Stories

