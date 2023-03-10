Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.87 and last traded at $52.40. Approximately 13,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 41,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 111.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

