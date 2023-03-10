DEI Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $2,460.65 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.34 or 0.00378075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016597 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009869 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00017667 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

