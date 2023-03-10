DEI One Day Volume Hits $2,582.98 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $2,582.98 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEI has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.59 or 0.00374660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016832 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009869 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00017667 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

