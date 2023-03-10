Decred Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $18.70 or 0.00092629 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $276.68 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00191569 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00065846 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00055159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005187 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000349 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000859 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,792,237 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

