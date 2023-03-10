Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,311,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,547 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.94% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $24,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,179,000 after buying an additional 2,861,642 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,807 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,403,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 699,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,250,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,200,000 after buying an additional 670,508 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCPH. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jonestrading raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.22.

Insider Activity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $51,039.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $928,081.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc acquired 1,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,924,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $51,039.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,081.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,903 shares of company stock worth $103,890. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DCPH opened at $14.57 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 133.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

