Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,311,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,547 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.94% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $24,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 39,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DCPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jonestrading raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.22.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %
DCPH stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $22.76.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.88 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 133.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.
