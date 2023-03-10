Decentralized Social (DESO) Trading 13.2% Lower This Week

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $90.39 million and approximately $393,613.66 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.58 or 0.00042614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

