DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $52.00

DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.
DBM Global Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.76.
About DBM Global
DBM Global, Inc engages in the fabrication and installation of steel structures. The firm offers integrated steel construction services and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems.
Read More
