DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $52.00

DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

DBM Global Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.76.

About DBM Global

(Get Rating)

DBM Global, Inc engages in the fabrication and installation of steel structures. The firm offers integrated steel construction services and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DBM Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBM Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.