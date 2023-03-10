DataHighway One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.40 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.22 or 0.00021365 BTC on exchanges. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $135.46 million and $1.40 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,119,165 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.27915176 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,451,839.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

