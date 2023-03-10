Daniel J. Gerritzen Sells 3,315 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $147,915.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,214.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance
NASDAQ KIDS opened at $40.31 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The stock has a market cap of $926.73 million, a PE ratio of 1,344.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KIDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics
About OrthoPediatrics
OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.