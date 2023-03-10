Daniel J. Gerritzen Sells 3,315 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $147,915.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,214.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $40.31 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The stock has a market cap of $926.73 million, a PE ratio of 1,344.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

About OrthoPediatrics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,585,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,006,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,113,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,377,000 after buying an additional 98,883 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,506,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,383,000 after buying an additional 30,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

