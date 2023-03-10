Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,065 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lam Research Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $8.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $481.90. 136,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,712. The company has a 50 day moving average of $483.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.74. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $574.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.