Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 21,653 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 21,653 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.3% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $22,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 27,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 6,999 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VZ traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.82. 3,719,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,081,191. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

