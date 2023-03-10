Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 188.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 387,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,887 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,994,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,179,299. The company has a market capitalization of $155.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $54.20.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

