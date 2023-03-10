Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,534 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,936,000 after acquiring an additional 277,906 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after buying an additional 482,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,850,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,168,000 after buying an additional 20,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAP shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.65. The stock had a trading volume of 333,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,180. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.43 and its 200 day moving average is $158.83. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.55 and a 12 month high of $231.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 72.55%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Stories

