Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $5.91 Million Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,258 shares of company stock worth $21,495,922. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HUM traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $484.72. 115,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,626. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

