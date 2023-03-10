Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 559.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $617.12. The company had a trading volume of 368,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The company has a market capitalization of $257.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

