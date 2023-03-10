Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth $994,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 11.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 77.8% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS stock traded down $7.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.40. The company had a trading volume of 494,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,578. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $201.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.19.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

