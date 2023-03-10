Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $21.23 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.58. 374,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,158. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $295.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

