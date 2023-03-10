Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $18.59 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 279.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Ulta Beauty worth $18,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.00.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $9.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $529.57. 320,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,376. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $537.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

