Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 56,641 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,418,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of STERIS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 75.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.83.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE traded down $2.48 on Friday, reaching $180.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -629.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.45. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is -648.25%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Further Reading

