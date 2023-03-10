Dana D. Behar Purchases 1,000 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Stock

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) Director Dana D. Behar acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $13,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,663.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

FNWB stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $133.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

FNWB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 264,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 237,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.