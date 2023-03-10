Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Down 98.8% in February

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the February 13th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Dalrada Financial Price Performance

Shares of DFCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 278,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,666. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. Dalrada Financial has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.78.

Get Dalrada Financial alerts:

About Dalrada Financial

(Get Rating)

See Also

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It supplies products and services, and also solutions to businesses and consumers worldwide to make a impact in environmental sustainability, healthcare, and business growth leveraging technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.