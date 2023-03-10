Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Trading 12.1% Higher

Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.14. 1,169,480 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 435,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Dais Trading Up 12.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Dais Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dais Corp. engages in the provision of nano-structure polymer technology. The firm focuses on the development and distribution of nanotechnology-based applications for heating and cooling. It offers NanoClear for water cleaning system, NanoAir for ventilation and other purposes, and NanoCap for energy storage in a battery form.

See Also

