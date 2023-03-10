Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Trading 12.1% Higher

Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.14. 1,169,480 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 435,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Dais Trading Up 12.1 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.
Dais Company Profile
Dais Corp. engages in the provision of nano-structure polymer technology. The firm focuses on the development and distribution of nanotechnology-based applications for heating and cooling. It offers NanoClear for water cleaning system, NanoAir for ventilation and other purposes, and NanoCap for energy storage in a battery form.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dais (DLYT)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Dais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.