Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $156,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,255.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, February 9th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $161,880.00.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a current ratio of 9.40. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.76.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,459,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,181,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,151,000 after purchasing an additional 718,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,093,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 595,708 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

