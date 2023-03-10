CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as high as C$0.24. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 35,000 shares.

CWC Energy Services Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of C$117.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.65.

CWC Energy Services Company Profile

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

