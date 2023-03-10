CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,228 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,601,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $76.66 and a 52-week high of $109.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

