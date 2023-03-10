CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) EVP Richard H. Wohl Acquires 1,000 Shares

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) EVP Richard H. Wohl acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CVB Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVBF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.61. 1,749,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,228. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.41.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 1,978.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

