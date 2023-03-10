cVault.finance Price Tops $3.04 on Major Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for $3.04 or 0.00012991 BTC on major exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $30,405.79 and $6,539.61 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

