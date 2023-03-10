CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Trading Down 21.4%

Shares of CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) traded down 21.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 72,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 234,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get CubicFarm Systems alerts:

CubicFarm Systems Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of C$12.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.75.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.