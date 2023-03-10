CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
A number of other research firms have also commented on CSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.
CSX Stock Performance
Shares of CSX traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $29.76. 12,268,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,544,746. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66.
Institutional Trading of CSX
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CSX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after acquiring an additional 35,388 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in CSX by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 726,721 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in CSX by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in CSX by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
