CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $29.76. 12,268,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,544,746. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66.

Institutional Trading of CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CSX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after acquiring an additional 35,388 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in CSX by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 726,721 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in CSX by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in CSX by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

