CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

CSGS has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ CSGS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.69. 69,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,532. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $66.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in CSG Systems International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,290,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,830,000 after acquiring an additional 71,765 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 23.6% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after buying an additional 62,590 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 379,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

