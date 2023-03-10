CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
CSGS has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.
CSG Systems International Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ CSGS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.69. 69,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,532. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $66.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.
