Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) Short Interest Down 59.0% in February

Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the February 13th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryptyde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cryptyde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cryptyde during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Cryptyde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TYDE traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.15. 2,286,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,095,468. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. Cryptyde has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About Cryptyde

Cryptyde, Inc provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in North America. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

