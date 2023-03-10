Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Short Interest Update

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,871. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Proptech Acquisitions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 626,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Company Profile

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

