Critical Contrast: AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) vs. Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH)

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AngioDynamics and Arch Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics $316.22 million 1.41 -$26.55 million ($0.83) -13.73 Arch Therapeutics $20,000.00 256.25 -$5.28 million N/A N/A

Arch Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AngioDynamics.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

94.9% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AngioDynamics and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics -9.98% -0.14% -0.10% Arch Therapeutics -32,842.03% N/A -301.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AngioDynamics and Arch Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics 0 0 0 1 4.00 Arch Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

AngioDynamics presently has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Given AngioDynamics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than Arch Therapeutics.

Summary

AngioDynamics beats Arch Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products. The company was founded by Eamonn P. Hobbs on February 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, NY.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W. Norchi on September 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.

