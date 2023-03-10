CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.38.

CRSP opened at $45.79 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,143.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,516,250. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 26,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

