Credit Suisse Group Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $580.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $535.00 to $580.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.05.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $519.93 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $537.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $509.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.34. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

