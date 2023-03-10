Credit Suisse Group Lowers Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) to Neutral

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 510 ($6.13) to GBX 550 ($6.61) in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Schroders from GBX 490 ($5.89) to GBX 510 ($6.13) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Schroders Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $5.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81.

About Schroders

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

