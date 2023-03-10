Craneware’s (CRW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($27.66) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Craneware stock opened at GBX 1,510 ($18.16) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £536.65 million, a PE ratio of 6,863.64 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,587.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,773.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,727.27%.

In other Craneware news, insider Keith Neilson acquired 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,445 ($17.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,998.80 ($24,048.58). 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

