Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 20,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 76,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Corsa Coal Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$25.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Corsa Coal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal. The company is also involved in exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. It produces and sells metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corsa Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsa Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.